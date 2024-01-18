Tint has announced that it has successfully facilitated the global flow of goods valued at $20m (£15m). The cross-border fintech is committed to streamlining and improving trade for SMEs and their supply chains. The announcement comes six months after the company’s launch.
This turning point solidifies Tint’s position as one of the UK’s most significant and fastest-growing fintech companies. It also underscores the firm’s valuable role in helping SMEs scale internationally. More than 30% of potential global trade is held back by complexity and lack of funding. Tint aims to close the gap and make trading internationally easier for SMEs. The Tint teams is made up of seasoned experts from banking, insurance, technology, data, compliance and credit.
Tint hopes to expand in 2024
Tint’s platform brings together all the key services required when trading internationally including trade finance, insurance, FX, logistics, compliance and ESG support. As a result, SMEs have quicker access to capital, more flexible terms, and tailored financial solutions, enabling them to seamlessly scale and thrive in a global market.
Steve Rose, CEO of Tint, said: “We are thrilled that we have been able to help our clients secure financing, enabling them to import and export more easily to fuel their expansion plans. Not only have we reached an important milestone, but we have also built a healthy pipeline of clients. This success underscores the agility of our fintech offering and the dedication and skill of our team, showcasing their commitment to excellence. We have validated the market gap and the need for the combination of services that will be available through our platform and look forward to helping many more businesses along their scaling journey.”
Tint’s lending is supported by Channel Capital, an alternative investment fund manager specialising in technology-driven trade finance and B2B lending. It also plans to expand its business to include logistics, compliance, and ESG support this year.
