Entries are open for the 13th Annual Retail Banker International Asia Trailblazer Awards. The 2022 awards programme celebrates the best-in-class retail banking and consumer finance institutions and individuals for their innovative service offering and commitment to customer excellence. The programme also delivers an exceptional benchmark bringing together the most senior retail banking executives, vendors, and other key industry stakeholders from across Asia.

Organised in collaboration with Retail Banker International (RBI), UK, Middle East Economic Digest (MEED), UAE, and GlobalData (Singapore), the 13th annual edition of RBI Asia Trailblazers Awards will celebrate retail banks and leaders trailblazing to adapt to the modern customer in these unprecedented times.

The 2022 awards will judge entrants across 10 key pillars:

RBI Trailblazers

Customer Experience & Segmentation

Governance

Human Capital

Institutional Awards

Next Generation Technology

People

Positioning & Branding

Product Advances

Social

Third Party Partnerships

2021 Awards: 300+ entries

Last year, we received 300+ entries from 25 countries and recognised the top 47 banks across numerous categories. Proving that retail banks that can drive a differentiated proposition, putting customer experience at the heart of everything they do and connecting it across the enterprise – have the potential to secure a significant competitive advantage.

The awards programme is a great platform for retail banks to amplify their brand value and benchmark against peers as an agile, focused organisation that prioritises customer satisfaction, innovation in product/service development and a connected digital ecosystem.

We’ve received a phenomenal response so far with nominations from some of the region’s most reputed banks and are certain this year’s programme will establish higher standards in retail banking, laying the foundation for future success.

For entries and registration, please contact tahne.alisaje@meed.com or visit https://www.rbiasiatrailblazer.verdict.co.uk/. Last date for submission is 3 March 2022