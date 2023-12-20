Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, has announced that the Development Bank (DB) has selected Newgen to streamline its banking processes and deliver transformed experiences.
The financing arm for the government to support SMEs based in Oman is dedicated to enhancing its banking processes, aiming for a seamless, secure, and omnichannel experience for its customers. To achieve this, they opted for Newgen’s intelligent process automation (BPM) and contextual content services (ECM) offerings, built on the NewgenONE low code platform. This project would be executed with the help of Newgen’s platinum implementation partner, Ikyam Technologies.
Newgen’s solution to allow bank to optimise processes
Leveraging Newgen’s solutions, the bank will oversee the entire content lifecycle, from origination to disposition. The solution provides efficient tools for capturing content from diverse sources and facilitates instant document uploads, managed within a secure, centralised repository. The bank can optimise processes and foster collaboration between front and back-office teams through user-friendly workflow automation. Moreover, the solution will allow DB to mitigate business risks by ensuring compliance and securing business-critical information. The integration with core banking and third-party systems will provide a unified experience.
Mahmood Al-Yafai, Digital Transformation Program Director, Development Bank, said: “With Newgen’s robust solution, we look forward to achieving a paperless work environment that will enhance efficiency, reduce overall costs, and eliminate process bottlenecks. This will help us meet the targeted growing demand and scale operations to handle high-volume transactions efficiently, leading to a better customer experience. With this implementation, we are poised to set new benchmarks in delivering innovative financial services, empowering SMEs financially, and aligning with the country’s economic development goals.”
Vivek Bhatnagar, VP, EMEA Sales, Newgen Software, commented: “It brings us great pleasure to partner with DB, supporting and advancing their digital transformation program’s goals. DB’s trust enhances our standing as a robust, adaptable, and scalable platform meeting the diverse spectrum of banking customer needs. We look forward to helping the bank build a strong foundation with digital banking and supporting their future initiatives.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData