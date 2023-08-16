The survey involved personal and small business current account holders. CMA asked how likely they would recommend their provider to a friend, relative or other business.

In addition, the survey covered the quality of online and mobile provision, branch and overdraft services and, for small businesses, the quality of the relationship management they get.

According to CMA, the top-ranked personal current account providers in the UK are Monzo (1st), followed by Starling Bank (2nd) and First Direct (styled first direct)(3rd). Monzo became the first choice among customers in 2021 after toppling previous winner First Direct and has stayed so since.

For businesses, the top-ranked current account providers are Monzo (1st), Starling Bank (2nd) and Handelsbanken (3rd).

Overall, the bottom-ranked personal current account providers are Virgin Money (15th), Royal Bank of Scotland (15th) and TSB (14th), while, for businesses, CMA found HSBC UK (15th), The Co-operative Bank (14th) and Virgin Money (13th) to rank the lowest.

Adam Land, senior director of Remedies, Business and Financial Analysis at CMA, said: “How banks treat their customers can make an enormous difference to their daily lives, particularly when people and small businesses are feeling the pinch.

“These results make it easy for people to see in branch, or at the click of a button, which banks are listening to their customers and meeting their needs”, Land added. “This puts pressure on poorly performing banks to raise their game. If the service and quality offered by your bank have been below par, then you may well be able to do better by making a switch.”

Separately for Northern Ireland, CMA found Monzo, Starling Bank and Barclays to be the best choice for people looking to open a personal account. For businesses, the top-ranked business current account providers are Santander, Danske Bank and Ulster Bank.

The bottom-ranked banks for both personal and business accounts are Ulster Bank, Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Bank.