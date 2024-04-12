ATB Ventures has agreed a strategic partnership between its ID verification platform, Oliu and thirdstream. ATB Ventures is the research and innovation arm of ATB Financial.
The partnership enables thirdstream to offer Oliu’s digital ID verification services to its network of financial service providers across Canada.
Thirdstream’s platform delivers a range of digital account opening solutions. These encompass identity verification, account funding, consumer acquisition, business onboarding, unsecured retail lending, and credit card onboarding.
With the integration of Oliu, thirdstream clients within financial services will uniquely be able to offer their customers the ability to verify their identities simply by logging into their existing Alberta.ca accounts. This is expected to extend to additional provincial government services portals as Oliu continues to engage jurisdictions.
Seamless and secure digital ID verification
Azim Esmail, Head of Venture and Product at ATB Ventures, said: “The integration of Oliu™ into thirdstream’s robust platform ensures that financial institutions across Canada can offer their customers a seamless and secure digital ID verification experience. We are excited to continue engaging in these types of progressive industry partnerships which are collectively helping to reshape the landscape of digital trust in Canada.”
Thirdstream clients gain enhanced security with Oliu’s digital ID verification, simplifying and expediting account setup procedures.
Keith Ginter, thirdstream’s founder and CEO, added: “Our collaboration with ATB Ventures underscores our dedication to providing the most secure and innovative solutions to our clients. Oliu’s integration into our platform is a direct result of engagement and feedback from among our almost fifty financial institution clients. With this integration, we are positioned to offer clients an advanced and highly secure method of digital ID verification, ensuring a streamlined and reliable onboarding experience for their customers.”
Oliu achieved certification from the Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) in March. It is the first organisation to get certified for the DIACC Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF).