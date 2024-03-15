ATB Ventures’ Oliu has achieved certification from the Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC). It is the first organisation to get certified for the DIACC Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF). ATB Ventures is the research and innovation arm of Alberta-based financial institution, ATB Financial.
The Oliu service has been subject to DIACC’s third-party conformity assessment for the PCTF Privacy Component. This includes an independent audit conducted by DIACC Accredited Auditor KUMA and an independent committee review for quality assurance.
“Being recognised as the first Canadian organisation to achieve DIACC certification is exceptional validation for Oliu. It highlights the strength and security of our platform,” said Azim Esmail, Head of Venture & Product at ATB Ventures. “The certification underscores our dedication to providing secure and reliable digital identity verification solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and integrity. It also reflects our commitment to enhancing trust and confidence in the Canadian digital economy.”
The Oliu service demonstrated conformity to the PCTF Privacy conformance criteria, meeting all the applicable requirements. DIACC has issued a three-year cycle Trustmark subject to annual surveillance audits in the scope of the PCTF Privacy certification granted.
“DIACC’s certification program sets a high standard for digital identity solutions, emphasising security, interoperability, and user privacy,” added Joni Brennan, President at DIACC. “For Oliu, achieving the certification demonstrates its commitment to providing trustworthy and reliable digital identity verification services and advancing secure and interoperable digital trust and identity services in Canada.”
