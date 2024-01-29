DBS highlights green branches pledge image credit: shutterstock

All of DBS’ manned branches will be Green Mark Platinum certified by Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority by end 2024. DBS is the first bank in Singapore to set such a target. Green Mark Platinum is the pinnacle rating under BCA’s Green Mark, an internationally recognised green building certification scheme.

Currently, 33 out of the bank’s 41 manned branches, or over 80% are already certified Green Mark Platinum. The remaining branches are on track to attain the certification later this year. DBS first began greening its manned branches in 2017.

DBS green branch drive dates back to 2017

“Managing the environmental footprint of our operations is a core facet of the bank’s broader sustainability strategy. It is key to maintaining our operational carbon neutrality. Since 2017, we have pursued opportunities to redesign our branches to be more resource-efficient and carbon-light. Today, we’re well on track to having every manned branch in Singapore certified before the end of the year. Many of the insights we’ve gained along the way are helpful for any organisation looking to green their operations.

“We look forward to sharing our experience with like-minded partners to amplify our collective contributions to Singapore’s sustainability journey,” said Erwin Chong, Group Head, Corporate Real Estate Strategy and Administration, DBS.

Beyond its manned branches, DBS has also made significant strides in greening the rest of its physical infrastructure.

In March 2022, DBS launched Singapore’s first solar-powered ATM kiosk at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. Around 30% of the kiosk’s energy is derived from solar panels installed on its roof.

In July 2022, DBS opened DBS Newton Green. This is a 30-year-old building retrofitted to become Singapore’s first net zero building by a bank. DBS reduced the energy consumption of the building by close to 70%. The remaining energy needs are met through solar power produced on-site. DBS Newton Green was certified by BCA as a Green Mark Platinum Zero Energy development.

DBS achieved carbon neutrality in 2022

And in September 2022, DBS opened its first sustainable self-service branch at Fernvale Community Centre. This was fitted with upcycled materials to give “waste” a new lease of life. It also features energy-efficient appliances such as a thermal air-conditioning system with 35% less energy consumption.

As a result of these efforts and more, DBS achieved carbon neutrality across its operations by the end of 2022. Moreover, the bank maintained its carbon neutrality in 2023.