Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Deals Analysis
February 28, 2022

North America’s financial services industry saw a rise of 11.04% in deal activity during January 2022

By Verdict Staff

North America’s financial services industry saw a rise of 11.04% in deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Paradigm (US) and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $1.15bn private equity with Citadel Securities, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

A total of 171 financial services industry deals worth $5.6bn were announced for the region in January 2022, against the 12-month average of 154 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2022 with 126 transactions, representing a 73.7% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 26 deals, followed by private equity deals with 19 transactions, respectively capturing a 15.2% and 11.1% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in North America’s financial services industry with $2.42bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $1.61bn and $1.55bn, respectively.

North America financial services industry deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services deals accounted for 46.6% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $2.6bn, against the overall value of $5.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Paradigm (US) and Sequoia Capital Operations $1.15bn private equity deal with Citadel Securities

2) The $539.72m acquisition of BGL Insurance by Markerstudy Insurance Services

3) Activant Capital Group,BlackRock,CE Innovation Capital,H.I.G. Growth Partners,Invus Opportunities,Moore Strategic Ventures and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors $355m venture financing deal with Bolt Financial

4) The $303.18m acquisition of Sezzle by Zip

5) Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $253m acquisition deal with American Equity Investment Life Holding

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU