North America’s financial services industry saw a rise of 11.04% in deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Paradigm (US) and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $1.15bn private equity with Citadel Securities, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 171 financial services industry deals worth $5.6bn were announced for the region in January 2022, against the 12-month average of 154 deals.

Related

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2022 with 126 transactions, representing a 73.7% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 26 deals, followed by private equity deals with 19 transactions, respectively capturing a 15.2% and 11.1% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in North America’s financial services industry with $2.42bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $1.61bn and $1.55bn, respectively.

North America financial services industry deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services deals accounted for 46.6% of the overall value during January 2022.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Retail Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $2.6bn, against the overall value of $5.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Paradigm (US) and Sequoia Capital Operations $1.15bn private equity deal with Citadel Securities

2) The $539.72m acquisition of BGL Insurance by Markerstudy Insurance Services

3) Activant Capital Group,BlackRock,CE Innovation Capital,H.I.G. Growth Partners,Invus Opportunities,Moore Strategic Ventures and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors $355m venture financing deal with Bolt Financial

4) The $303.18m acquisition of Sezzle by Zip

5) Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $253m acquisition deal with American Equity Investment Life Holding