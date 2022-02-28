North America’s financial services industry saw a rise of 11.04% in deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Paradigm (US) and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $1.15bn private equity with Citadel Securities, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 171 financial services industry deals worth $5.6bn were announced for the region in January 2022, against the 12-month average of 154 deals.
Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2022 with 126 transactions, representing a 73.7% share for the region.
In second place was venture financing with 26 deals, followed by private equity deals with 19 transactions, respectively capturing a 15.2% and 11.1% share of the overall deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in North America’s financial services industry with $2.42bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $1.61bn and $1.55bn, respectively.
North America financial services industry deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services deals accounted for 46.6% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $2.6bn, against the overall value of $5.6bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Paradigm (US) and Sequoia Capital Operations $1.15bn private equity deal with Citadel Securities
2) The $539.72m acquisition of BGL Insurance by Markerstudy Insurance Services
3) Activant Capital Group,BlackRock,CE Innovation Capital,H.I.G. Growth Partners,Invus Opportunities,Moore Strategic Ventures and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors $355m venture financing deal with Bolt Financial
4) The $303.18m acquisition of Sezzle by Zip
5) Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $253m acquisition deal with American Equity Investment Life Holding