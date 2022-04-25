Financial Services industry M&A deals total $3.7bn in Europe in March 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $3.7bn were announced in Europe in March 2022, led by RBC Wealth Management’s $2.08bn acquisition of Brewin Dolphin, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 39.2% over the previous month of $2.63bn and a drop of 17.01% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.41bn.
Europe held a 12.98% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $28.2bn in March 2022. With a 9.29% share and deals worth $2.62bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 44 deals during March 2022, marking an increase of 10.00% over the previous month and a drop of 16.98% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 20 deals during the month.
Europe financial services industry M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 96.9% of the overall value during March 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $3.55bn, against the overall value of $3.7bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) RBC Wealth Management $2.08bn acquisition deal with Brewin Dolphin
2) The $575m acquisition of Finaro by Shift4 Payments
3) Aviva $515.12m acquisition deal with Succession Wealth Management
4) The $233.57m acquisition of 86.965% stake in Assiteca by Howden Broking Group
5) Lunar Way $144.83m acquisition deal with Instabank