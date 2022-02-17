The $548.83m venture financing of Qonto was the financial services industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $2.3bn were announced globally in January 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 32.9% over the previous month of $1.7bn and a drop of 26.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.06bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $987.45m. At the country level, the France topped the list in terms of deal value at $680.99m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for financial services industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in January 2022 was the India with ten deals, followed by the US with seven and the UK with four.

In 2022, as of January, financial services cross border venture financing deals worth $2.26bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 15.5% year on year.

financial services industry cross border venture financing deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 64.3% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.45bn, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border venture financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital,Alven Capital Partners,DST Global,Eurazeo,Exor Seeds,Gaingels,Guillaume Pousaz,Insight Partners,KKRInc,TCV VII,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Valar Ventures $548.83m venture financing deal with Qonto

2) The $400m venture financing of FTX Trading by Insight Partners,Institutional Venture Partners,Lightspeed Management Company,New Enterprise Associates,Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,Paradigm (US),SoftBank Vision Fund II,Steadview Capital Management,Temasek Holdings (Private) and Tiger Global Management

3) Huatai Securities and ORIX $200m venture financing deal with FWD Group Management

4) The $190m venture financing of Accelerant Holdings by Altamont Capital Partners,Deer Park Holdings,Eldridge Industries,Marshall Wace and MS&AD Ventures

5) eFounders,Eight Roads Ventures,General Atlantic,Index Ventures (US) and Tiger Global Management $114.11m venture financing deal with Spendesk