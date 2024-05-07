Corlytics acquires Deloitte UK RegTech platform image credit: shutterstock

Regulatory intelligence and policy compliance technology outfit, Corlytics, has acquired a digital regtech platform from Deloitte UK. The acquisition follows the announcement in April of specialist growth investor Verdane taking a majority equity stake in Corlytics.

Corlytics develops intelligent regulations and taxonomies with regulators such as the FCA. Specifically, it enables customers to stay ahead of regulatory demands. It describes itself as the only solution with a fully integrated end-to-end offering, from regulatory horizon scanning to policy management and through to attestation.

Acquisition builds on 2023 deals to snap up SparQ and Clausematch

Last January, it acquired ING SparQ to enable digitalisation across the regulatory change lifecycle. And then in July 2023, Corlytics acquired Clausematch.

Corlytics says that the Deloitte UK regtech platform add considerable breadth and domain expertise to further Corlytics’ capabilities. These incorporate interpreting regulatory change, to mapping policies and controls, empowering users to find, interpret, understand and accurately implement regulatory change.

Deal augments Corlytics platform for Tier 1 organisations

It will extend Corlytics’ coverage in Europe and the US. In addition, it provides the capability to further augment the Corlytics platform for global Tier 1 organisations in financial services, but also into sectors such as big tech and pharma.

Corlytics CEO John Byrne said: “This is a transformational acquisition for clients. The regtech market is growing and evolving fast, and Corlytics is positioned at the forefront. We continue to seek opportunities for sustainable expansion and consolidation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“Deloitte UK has been using our intelligent data for five years now. I’m thrilled to take this relationship to the next level. Our ambition goes beyond intelligent data solutioning. We aim to establish a new horizon and set a new standard for how compliance is managed.”

Deloitte UK Partner and Head of regtech Kent Mackenzie will join Corlytics as Chief Operating Officer.

He added: “The Corlytics business and this Deloitte UK RegTech platform are hugely complimentary. As a combination, it can offer a truly unique, end-to-end platform in the market. This is a gamechanger for our clients and the industry. Together, we can completely address the critical challenges clients are desperate to solve, and elevate the value and intelligence placed on regulatory content and management.”

Regtech market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% to 2032

Nils Vold, partner at Verdane, said: “We backed Corlytics as the regtech category leader just three weeks ago. As specialist technology growth investors, we partner with leading entrepreneurs, to support them on both their organic and acquisitive growth journeys. This acquisition is a fantastic step forward for Corlytics, its people and its customers.”