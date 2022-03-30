Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry saw a drop of 12.86% in deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Qatar Investment Authority’s $1.5bn private equity deal with Bodhi Tree, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 61 financial services industry deals worth $2.5bn were announced for the region in February 2022, against the 12-month average of 70 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2022 with 30 transactions, representing a 49.2% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 26 deals, followed by private equity deals with five transactions, respectively capturing a 42.6% and 8.2% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry with $1.67bn, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $480.59m and $333.38m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services deals accounted for 81.3% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $2.02bn, against the overall value of $2.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Qatar Investment Authority $1.5bn private equity deal with Bodhi Tree

2) The $200m venture financing of Amber Group by Coinbase Ventures,Pantera Capital Management,Sequoia China Fund,Temasek Holdings (Private),Tiger Global Management and Tru Arrow Partners

3) GIC $170m private equity deal with Asia Healthcare Holdings

4) The $100m venture financing of NiYO Solutions by Accel,Beams Fintech Fund,JS Capital,Lightrock India and Prime Venture Partners

5) Beenext Ventures,Cadenza Capital Management,DG Daiwa Ventures,Draper Dragon,Jump Capital,Ripple Ventures and Tiger Global Management $50m venture financing deal with Fyntegrate