Twitter: Leonidas on SCB 51% stake in Bitkub top tweet Q4 2021

Retail Banker International lists five of the most popular tweets on fintech in Q4 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Banking and Payments Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 fintech experts tracked by GlobalData’s Banking and Payments Influencer platform during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

The most popular tweets on fintech in Q4 2021: Top five

1. Leonidas’s tweet on Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) acquiring 51% stake in crypto exchange Bitkub

Leonidas, founder of XRParcade, a data provider to the cypto community, shared an article on Thailand’s oldest bank, SCB acquiring 51% stake in crypto exchange Bitkub for around $537m. Bitkub stated that the deal will be completed in the first quarter of 2022 subject to regulatory approval, according to the article. Arthit Nanthawittaya, CEO of SCB, stated that the deal will help in creating more growth value in the long term, while the company’s venture capital division SCB10X has already been investing in crypto firms, such as in BlockFi, Ripple, and Alpha Finance.

The article further detailed that the SCB-bitkub deal is one of the largest in the crypto world, as mergers and acquisitions are increasing in the blockchain landscape. For example, cryptocurrency company Coinbase acquired Agara, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer assistance platform, for a consideration between $40m and $50m, and bitcoin company NYDIG purchased Bottlepay, a British bitcoin firm, for $300m, the article highlighted.

Let me fix the title for you @TheBlock__: SCB, Thailand's oldest bank which is a RippleNet committee member and a Ripple partner acquires 51% stake in Thai ODL exchange Bitkub 👀https://t.co/v8xxPxI1cf — Leonidas (@LeoHadjiloizou) November 2, 2021

Username: Leonidas

Twitter handle: @LeoHadjiloizou

Likes: 660

Retweets: 200

2. Helen Yu’s tweet on AI application in banking

Helen Yu, SVP of services at BriteCore, an insurance platform, shared an infographic on AI use cases in banking. The infographic explains how AI can be applied to banking to improve customer experience, empowers employees, and provides relevant insights to banks. AI, for example, can be used to protect an individual’s identity through fingerprint recognition, and by B2C and B2B digital assistants to carry out electronic tasks.

Additionally, AI can operate as relationship managers, offer wealth advisory, ensure risk and compliance, robotic process automation (RPA), and financial forecasting for banking employees. At the same time, the technology helps in delivering insights through know your customer (KYC) features to prevent frauds and perform market surveillance, as well as entails profiles of prospective customers, the infographic detailed.

Username: Helen Yu

Twitter handle: @YuHelenYu

Likes: 121

Retweets: 81

3. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on the potential of collaboration between banks and fintechs

Antonio Grasso, founder and CEO of Digital Business Innovation, a digital transformation consulting firm, shared an infographic on how rather than seeing fintechs as competitors, banks and financial institutions can embrace and collaborate with them to create greater value.

For example, a microblog and social design by Grasso explains how the collaboration between the two offers enormous benefits and potential, such as building a fintech innovation framework, choosing innovation operation models, managing talent and architectural change, and assessing fintech engagement approaches on behalf of the banks. Meanwhile, fintechs can articulate value proposition, differentiate with regulatory expertise, develop a strong business case, and stay well-networked and prepared, the infographic highlighted.

Rather than seeing them as competitors, financial institutions should embrace Fintechs because the potential for collaboration is enormous and must be exploited.



Microblog & social design by @antgrasso #finserv #fintech #startups pic.twitter.com/nCMG1aGrHm — Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso) October 6, 2021

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Likes: 113

Retweets: 76

4. Helene Li’s tweet on fintech turning green

Helene Li, advisory board member of the Global Centre of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Education and Research at the Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA), a non-profit-making organisation, shared an article on how fintech is turning green or is likely to be shaped by climate change. For instance, Cintrifuse, a Cincinnati-based venture capital and private equity firm, is aiming at making Greater Cincinnati the top tech start-up hub in the mid-west and one of the most attractive innovation hubs in the US. It was thereby looking at conducting a FinTech pitch competition with more than $75,000 in prizes to highlight the most creative FinTech firms of the future, including those with an environmental focus. Pete Blackshaw, the CEO of Cintrifuse, believes that greening of Fintech is the most significant transition of the industry in the next decade.

Other companies prioritising ESG include financial services firm Mastercard, which declared the launch of a Sustainability Innovation Lab that will drive the company’s portfolio of sustainable offerings, the article detailed.

It also noted certain green fintech opportunities in the form of consumer-facing shopper apps that measure carbon footprint of products, blockchain applications in sustainability, green digital wallets and mobile payments, and carbon credits to maintain sustainable behaviour, among others.

Username: Helene Li

Twitter handle: @helene_wpli

Likes: 41

Retweets: 35

5. Spiros Margaris’s tweet on Google pivoting away from bank accounts

Spiros Margaris, a venture capitalist and board member of Margaris Ventures, a venture capital and private equity firm, shared an article on the multinational technology company Google closing its bank account product two years after announcing plans to venture into the retail finance space. Margaris tweeted that the move indicated why finance is a tough industry for tech giants, while Bill Ready, the new head of the business, stated that he would rather focus on developing a digital banking and payments ecosystem instead of competing with banks.

The article further detailed how Google ultimately decided to not annoy its current and potential customers for their various businesses, including cloud computing. Instead, the company has decided to serve banks rather than taking them head on by providing more secure ways for consumers to transact online, such as single-use tokens or virtual cards, the article highlighted.

Username: Spiros Margaris

Twitter handle: @SpirosMargaris

Likes: 64

Retweets: 44