Fintech and the fight against climate change image credit: shutterstock

The recent natural disasters in Morocco and Turkey, to name but two, have highlighted that drastic efforts are swiftly needed to put a stop to global warming. And all sectors of the economy must unite behind these critical efforts.

This includes the financial services sector, which has the resources to ensure that sustainable investments and the creation of sustainable business models are truly prioritised.

The intensifying effects of climate change are presenting unparalleled challenges to the global economy, with the United Nations (UN) reporting that climate-related catastrophes are now resulting in an annual average economic loss ranging between $250bn and $300bn. A study by Nature Communications, meanwhile, has predicted that if current trends continue, global GDP will plummet by 10-14% by 2050.

Fintech has the power to change the game

Following the UN’s annual climate change conference – COP28 – in Dubai, it was heartening to read about COP28 UAE TechSprint, which is encouraging financial innovators and developers from across the private and public sector to fast-track innovative technology solutions that help address challenges in green and sustainable finance.

This timely new global initiative will draw on artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, the internet of things (IoT), and sensor technologies to address defined problem areas, including sustainable finance reporting, verification, and disclosure across the financial services industry – as well as auditing and enhancing transparency, traceability, and accountability.

COP28, which marks a crucial juncture in the global climate dialogue, united leaders, policymakers, scientists, and businesses from around the world – and is therefore the right place to showcase the power of fintech, which is ultimately all about collaboration.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The latest technologies, especially data management systems and AI, are becoming essential in driving intelligent, sustainable decision-making, revolutionising the use of ESG software and enhancing sustainability reporting.

Climate fintech can be considered a wide-ranging area, encompassing everything from data-driven financing through to the application of blockchain technology to aggregate, distribute, and manage decentralised energy supply and demand.

It has huge potential to support and accelerate the growth of climate tech initiatives by providing the necessary financial support, data analytics, and risk assessment tools. It is becoming an integral part of the solution to combat climate change.

Addressing gaps in the green finance market

To focus in on one important area, climate fintech is enabling the efficient flow of capital towards sustainable projects.

Through fintech platforms, investors can now link up with green bonds and renewable energy projects, facilitating the financing of low-carbon initiatives at true scale. Additionally, AI-powered tools can analyse ESG data to empower investors to make more informed decisions that are aligned with climate goals.

These forward-looking fintech platforms are filling a gap and meeting a huge unmet need. A recent survey by Ecologi revealed that 91% of SME owners in the UK think its important to be sustainable, but they struggle due to a lack of guidance (42%), efficient carbon footprint data (37%), and time (37%).

With entrepreneurs scratching their heads, fintech platforms have taken on the baton, and are using their technology to help them – as well as to help investors identify and invest in companies taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint and combat climate change.

Liberis’ Cashback for Green initiative, for example, is our own response to the growing appetite from SME customers for green funding solutions.

Developed in conjunction with Liberis’ strategic partners and launched in July 2023, Cashback for Green is giving small businesses the opportunity to receive cashback on their factor fee if their funding is used for green investments and purchases.

From sustainable supply chains and transport projects to energy efficiency and educational programmes, there are a wide range of green investments that business owners can devote their funding to. These opportunities will allow business owners to demonstrate their commitment to being more environmentally responsible, and revolutionise how they approach green funding.

The initiative has been specifically designed to help SMEs gain a sharper competitive edge whilst also preparing for a low-carbon future. We are already seeing that small business owners are making green investments that they may otherwise have been forced to postpone.

The sustainability market is growing exponentially, and small businesses that prioritise eco-friendly practices are increasingly valued by consumers. They will also be able to better meet government regulations as new sustainability laws are introduced for businesses.

Let us hope that COP serves to further shift the dial from talk to action, and that we see the fintech sector’s agility shine through in the ongoing battle to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Rob Straathof is CEO, Liberis