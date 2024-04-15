Zopa celebrates first full year of profitability image credit: shutterstock

Zopa Bank has reported a pre-tax profit of £15.8m for the financial year ending 31 December 2023. This compares to a pre-tax loss of £26m for the year ending 31 December 2022.

Total operating income for the same period to 31 December 2023 of £222m is up 47.8% year-on-year.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

The Zopa customer base grew to over 1 million in the period across its newly expanded product offering.

Deposits rise by 14.9% to £3.4bn. Meantime, loans rise by 27.3% to £2.7bn.

Zopa reports that it maintained a strong net promoter score of 72. It says that this is aided by its proprietary technology which enabled it to offer great value, straightforward experiences at speed.

In addition, the bank reports that it has successfully reduced its cost-income ratio to 38.7%. In 2023, Zopa completed two capital raises, with £75m common equity tier 1 capital in January, and £75m of tier 2 capital in September.

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Looking ahead

Future plans include further product innovation. In 2024, Zopa says that it will focus on adding more features and capabilities to its existing products and continue to build the Zopa account. It also plans to remain focused on efficiency through the launch of new artificial intelligence tools to fuel its productivity.

Zopa has launched a 2025 Fintech Pledge with ClearScore to drive 25 million positive financial actions for its customers by 2025. By the end of 2023 it had already attracted 50 members and achieved 10 million actions.