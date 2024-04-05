ZA Bank has announced the launch of dedicated banking services for stablecoin issuers. This announcement will offer increased security for fiat reserves. This initiative marks a significant leap in ZA Bank’s Banking for Web3 vision.
ZA Bank has witnessed an eventful year in 2023. Highlights of ZA Bank’s Web3 achievements include the company surpassing $1bn in transfer turnover from Web3 clients. It also secured over 80% of Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) clients’ banking needs in Hong Kong.
Furthermore, ZA Bank was able to onboarding more than 100 diverse and esteemed Web3 companies, establishing ZA Bank as the preferred banking partner for businesses operating in this rapidly evolving landscape
ZA Bank Alternate Chief Executive Devon Sin said: “Our commitment to stablecoin issuers is a testament to our dedication to the Web3 ecosystem. The past year has seen ZA Bank emerge as the unrivalled pioneer in Web3 banking.”
“With our new dedicated client accounts, we are tackling the unique challenges of stablecoin issuers head-on, promoting the growth and stability of the Web3 economy.”
ZA Bank’s current business banking solution offers a comprehensive range of functionalities, catering to diverse financial needs. From FX services to seamless fund transfers, convenient payroll management, and various time deposit options, the Bank provides a robust and all-encompassing banking experience for users.
This year ZA Bank launched its US stock solution. This came as part of its commitment to tech-driven innovation and financial solutions.
By trading US stocks vis ZA Invest, bank users can enjoy a commission nearly six times lower than the market average, according to the firm. In addition, ZA Bank customers can make US trades directly without the fuss of making transfers, where transactions are directly debited or credited to their savings accounts.