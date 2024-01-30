YouLend has announced the completion of a private securitisation transaction with global financial services firm J.P. Morgan as a senior lender and Castlelake providing subordinate debt. The deal will enable YouLend to extend £4bn in additional revenue-based financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This will be accessible via partnered global e-commerce sites, tech companies, and payment service providers, such as Amazon, Dojo, eBay, and Just Eat Takeaway.com.
The partnership with J.P. Morgan demonstrates a commitment to powering the backbone of the economy, by closing the funding gap for SMEs. YouLend’s AI-driven decision-making model boosts financial inclusion by building an accurate picture of a business’s health and opening finance to the most under-served SMEs.
YouLend’s crucial partnership with J.P. Morgan
Anders Torpe Christoffersen, CFO of YouLend, commented: “This partnership with J.P. Morgan is a critical milestone for YouLend. The deal enables us to provide nearly £4bn in additional SME financing and underscores our dedication to fuelling the growth and financial stability of SMEs.”
The financing from J.P. Morgan will extend YouLend’s origination volumes as it works to empower a rapidly increasing number of businesses across the EU and the UK with access to embedded finance experiences. By reducing YouLend’s cost of capital, the facility supports YouLend’s ambition to offer the most competitive rates and market-leading terms for its global partners and their merchants.
Ahmed Bakkar, Executive Director in the Securitised Products Group at J.P. Morgan, said: “We are pleased to establish this new financing facility with YouLend. Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, we are excited about the prospects of enabling YouLend to expand its credit offerings to UK and European small businesses. With SMEs accounting for around 50% of UK GDP and serving as an engine of growth for the UK economy, we are delighted to provide this facility to YouLend, supporting the growth of the specialist lending sector and facilitating the availability of capital to creditworthy businesses.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData