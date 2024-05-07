Wipro & Microsoft launch GenAI-powered virtual assistants image credit: shutterstock

Technology services and consulting company, Wipro, is collaborating with Microsoft to launch a suite of cognitive assistants for financial services. This is powered by generative artificial intelligence: Wipro GenAI Investor Intelligence, Wipro GenAI Investor Onboarding, and Wipro GenAI Loan Origination.

Harnessing GenAI, the Wipro cognitive assistants will provide financial professionals with deep market intelligence and relevant and timely information on investment products and investor behaviour. The solutions will also accelerate the investor onboarding and loan origination process. Specifically, it significantly reduces the time to validate documents and providing meaningful and contextual responses to investor queries.

The Wipro cognitive assistants, powered by Azure OpenAI, will fully integrate with existing mobile and digital platforms. They provide a seamless user experience and a unified source of information to both financial services professionals and their clients.

A new era of possibilities for exceptional client experiences, enhanced productivity

“Generative AI opens a new era of possibilities for exceptional client experiences and enhanced productivity in the financial services sector,” said Suzanne Dann, CEO of Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit at Wipro Limited. “This new solution powered by Microsoft, provides better and faster market and product intelligence to financial advisors and banking professionals. It enables them to deliver more personalised and timely service to clients. These solutions will also reduce the multiple, often repetitive—steps needed to onboard new investors or originate loans. cutting down the time spent on paperwork. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Microsoft in this sector. And continuing to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our financial services clients.”

Wipro Gen-AI cognitive assistance to run on Microsoft Azure Open AI

Wipro’s new GenAI-powered cognitive assistants will be available on Azure App Services. Further, the solutions will leverage Microsoft Azure Document Intelligence. This applies advanced machine learning to extract text, key-value pairs, and structures from documents to turn them into actionable data.

These solutions are further strengthened by Wipro’s Generative AI framework, WeGA. This helps reduce hallucinations, improves the accuracy and safety of the responses, while bringing traceability to the responses generated.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“Wipro has extensive financial services expertise. We know that their new AI-powered virtual assistants will deliver innovation, scale and meaningful business value for customers,” added Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft.

Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner, President, Wipro Enterprise Futuring, added: “Financial Services industry is undergoing a rapid transformation led by fintech. Artificial intelligence will increase the agility of services we can deliver and drive better business outcomes for our clients. Our collaboration with Microsoft empowers us to amplify our capacity to harness predictive analytics and machine learning. This ensures smarter decision making, improved risk management and personalised customer experiences.”