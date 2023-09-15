Wio Personal launches after the success of the original service, Wio Business. Source: Shutterstock.com

Wio Bank is hoping to build off the back of the success of its first digital banking app, Wio Business, which has swiftly grown its customer base of SMEs and entrepreneurs, vastly contributing to the bank’s account opening figures of 45,000 across the two propositions to date.

A year on from the launch of Wio BankPJSC’s service, Wio Business, it has released its second proposition, Wio Personal. Wio Personal is an everyday banking platform that provides users with financial visibility, flexibility and freedom, allowing customers to achieve goals with an experience that extends to exciting rewards.

In celebrating Wio Bank’s first anniversary, Salem Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board at Wio Bank, said: “When we embarked on this journey, our vision was clear: to actively contribute to the digital aspirations of the UAE and its forward-thinking economy. We take great pride in how Wio stands as a nimble leader in the UAE’s banking sector, through its development of a robust digital financial ecosystem offering world-class beyond banking services and user experiences.”

Simplifying banking

Making banking simple is a goal that most banks are vocal about. Jayesh Patel, CEO, Wio Bank added: “Our focus has been to drive a paradigm shift from traditional online banking and pure-play digital banks to the innovative realm of platform banking. The strong reception we’ve received for our first digital banking app proves that we are headed in the right direction. In line with our commitment to simplifying banking and enabling our clients to do more with their money, we’re pleased to have launched our second digital banking app.”

With just their Emirates ID, customers can swiftly open a full Wio bank account and an investing account within minutes. The unified platform provides a holistic view of an individual’s financial landscape, enabling better decision-making. Users can easily ascertain their financial health, identify spending patterns, and make informed choices about saving and investing.

Wio Personal has two distinct plans, including a Standard and ‘Plus’ Plan, with a first-of-its-kind 6% interest rate on savings and access to stock investments starting at $1.