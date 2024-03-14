West Monroe partners with Backbase. Source: Shutterstock.com

West Monroe, a business and technology consulting firm, has formed a partnership with Backbase to help accelerate the digital transformation of the US banking industry.

The partnership harnesses West Monroe’s financial services advisory and digital experience capabilities and combines them with Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform. This platform acts as a foundation for banks and credit unions to simplify and elevate their digital banking experiences, ensuring flexibility and scalability in an ever-evolving landscape.

Whether attracting new deposits, lending relationships, or treasury management clients, financial institutions are seeking new ways to acquire customers, boost revenue and meet the evolving needs of customers. With Backbase, banks and credit unions can progressively modernise or build on top of their legacy IT systems and customise and personalise their digital banking capabilities.

Over 120 financial institutions are using the Backbase platform

The result is a better customer and member experience, operational efficiencies, and the ability to bring products to market quickly. Together, West Monroe and Backbase will help FIs deliver a seamless digital experience across all channels. Already, more than 120 financial institutions around the world leverage the Backbase platform.

Jouk Pleiter, Founder and CEO of Backbase, stated: “Backbase is dedicated to spearheading digital transformation through progressive banking modernisation. The partnership with West Monroe allows us to accelerate this mission, as it is designed to push the boundaries of what banks and credit unions can offer to their customers and members.”

Vimal Sethi, Global Vice President for Partnership & Alliances at Backbase, said: “At Backbase, we help banks and credit unions to continuously innovate, upgrade their member and customer experiences and go to market with new products and services quickly in order to remain competitive. Part of our mission is to align with partners who share the same vision. With West Monroe, we can consult with our joint customers to provide the best solution for their needs and expedite implementation.”

