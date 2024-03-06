West Ham United partners with The Kingdom Bank. Source: Shutterstock.com

West Ham United has announced a partnership with The Kingdom Bank Corporation, a provider of digital banking services, based in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

This multi-season agreement will see the bank team up with West Ham United across the Eastern Caribbean and become the Club’s first Official Regional Banking Partner. The two organisations will work together to engage this broad audience through a variety of online and offline initiatives.

The partnership is across the West Ham United’s Men’s and Women’s Team

West Ham United hope that this collaboration is a positive demonstration of the worldwide appeal of the Club. Through this partnership, The Kingdom Bank customers will have the opportunity to win matchday hospitality packages over the coming seasons, including flights to London, signed merchandise from the men’s first team and much more.

The partnership will also see The Kingdom Bank become an official partner of the West Ham United Women’s team.

Nathan Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer at West Ham United shared his excitement for the new partnership. He said: “The Kingdom Bank has grown significantly over the past few years and we are delighted to be launching our first-of-its-kind regional partnership with them, along with their support of our Women’s team.

“The global appeal of West Ham United continues to grow and this partnership is a testament to that. We are fortunate that we have an engaged and enthusiastic international fanbase and we’re pleased that our fans will be able to benefit from this partnership.”

Pari Cross, The Kingdom Bank CEO, added: “The Kingdom Bank is thrilled to become the proud first regional partner of West Ham United.

“This partnership is a celebration of hard work, and the spirit that drives us all to achieve greatness. Together, we are stronger, and together, we will celebrate every victory, learn from every set back and together we will ‘hammer’ home success.”