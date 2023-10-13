LifeSync extended to all retail customers image credit: shutterstock.com

Wells Fargo is to expand availability of its LifeSync personalised wealth management platform to all consumer customers. LifeSync is available via the Wells Fargo mobile banking app. It launched earlier this year for its Wealth and Investment Management clients. The expanded roll out coincides with a pivotal move for the WIM Advice and Planning group. Wells Fargo says that this will now be an enterprise-wide Centre of Excellence, providing more customer segments with tailored solutions.

“Expanding availability of LifeSync to our consumer customers is the first proof point in Wells Fargo’s strategic delivery of digital-first, personalised financial advice and planning offerings,” said Michael Liersch, head of Advice and Planning at Wells Fargo.

“Since it launched earlier this year, LifeSync has delivered on its promise. That is, to enable WIM clients to more easily share their goals with their adviser, see how they’re progressing toward them in real-time, and deliver relevant content and context to better understand what’s influencing those goals. We are thrilled to expand the LifeSync experience to millions of consumer customers this fall.”

LifeSync: fully integrated with a customer’s branch experience

Through an intuitive digital experience, LifeSync can provide real-time progress on goals and track key information. This includes customers’ full Wells Fargo account summary, FICO scores, market indexes, and credit card reward balances. Timely and relevant Wells Fargo content is delivered through its “Newsfeed” feature as goals or life events change and evolve.

LifeSync will be fully integrated with a customer’s branch experience. This provides the option to create a multichannel experience through both digital and banker touchpoints. Customers can choose to either have a goals conversation with a banker and then track those goals in LifeSync, or articulate their goals in LifeSync first and then follow up with a banker.

“Since redesigning our mobile app, including launching new features like our Fargo virtual assistant, customer satisfaction and usage are growing exponentially,” said Michelle Moore, head of Consumer and Wealth & Investment Management Digital at Wells Fargo. “This expanded availability of LifeSync builds on that momentum. It provides meaningful money guidance to help our customers feel supported in reaching their financial goals.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

In addition, the bank has rolled out Fargo, its new virtual assistant, including Fargo in Spanish. The bank says that the enhanced digital capabilities represent its multiyear plan to become digital-first and reinvent personal finance.