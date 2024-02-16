Virgin Money and RBS again rank bottom for overall service quality image credit: shutterstock

Twice a year, the CMA releases its independent survey of the largest UK retail banks. And regular as clockwork, the same brands are named and shamed.

Virgin Money and RBS, again, are at the bottom of the poll for overall service quality. The survey has been running since August 2018 and is updated each February and August. And so, the latest results represent the 12th such set of results.

In the very first set of results in August, Clydesdale Bank (now re-branded as Virgin Money) and RBS ranked joint bottom, with 49%.

RBS: bottom in 10 of the 12 surveys released since 2018

Ten surveys later, the same two banks rank joint bottom of the 16 brands, with just a 48% approval rating. RBS has not scored above 48% in any of the 12 surveys to date. It has ranked plumb last in 10 of the 12 polls, its best performances being second bottom in August 2020 and February 2022.

Virgin Money has ranked as high as 11th equal in February 2020 with an overall approval rating of 56%. It last scored above 50% in February 2021 with 54%.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Virgin Money: ranked second worst in four of the last five surveys

Since then, Virgin Money has ranked 15th, 15th, 15th, 14th and 15th in five subsequent surveys.

The CMA survey is part of a regulatory requirement. An independent survey is conducted by Ipsos. Customers of each of the 16 largest personal current account providers are asked if they would recommend their provider to friends and family.

Current account customers are also asked how likely they would be to recommend their provider’s online and mobile banking services, services in branches and overdraft services to friends and family.

Monzo, Starling run rings around established rivals for 8 successive surveys

At the top of the latest survey, Monzo (80%) ranks first ahead of Starling (78%) and First Direct (77%). Nationwide (69%), Halifax and Metro Bank follow, each with 66%. Monzo and Starling first featured in the surveys in August 2020. Since then, Monzo and Starling have run rings around their more established rivals.

In the eight surveys since August 2020, Monzo has ranked top on five occasions and joint top in the other three surveys. In the same eight surveys since August 2020, Starling Bank’s worst performance was third in February 2021. It has ranked joint top on three occasions and second on four occasions.

First Direct, Metro Bank and Nationwide: consistent strong performers

Of the established brands, Nationwide ranked third in the first four surveys. Since then, it has always ranked fifth, with one fourth place in August 2023. First Direct ranked top in the first survey in August 2018. It last ranked top in February 2020. Since then, it has ranked second on two occasions and 3rd on five occasions. Its worst ranking is fourth, in the latest February 2024 survey. The latest survey also represents the weakest performance of the 12 to date for Metro Bank, in fifth place. Metro Bank ranked fourth in every survey from August 2020 to August 2023. It topped the survey in each of the 2019 surveys and ranked second in August 2018 and February 2020.

Service quality in branches: 12 top spots in a row for Metro Bank

A separate survey asks customers how likely they would be to recommend their provider’s branch services to friends and family. In the first 11 surveys from August 2018 to August 2023, Metro Bank ranked top in this survey. In the latest survey, Metro Bank ranks joint top with Nationwide. In all 12 surveys to date, Nationwide ranks in the top three in this category, except in August 2023, when it ranked fourth.