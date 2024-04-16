Veefin partners with Computech Limited. Source: Shutterstock.com

Veefin has partnered with Computech Limited, a major systems integrator in East Africa, to provide digital lending and supply chain financing solutions for financial institutions in the country.

Africa is at the forefront of digital transformation, and the region’s banking industry is a hotspot for innovative solutions to existing problems.

This partnership with Computech Limited will allow Veefin to provide accessible solutions to prominent African financial institutions. In addition, the company intends to streamline and automate supply chain finance for financial institutions in the East African regions.

Veefin has “a vision to make technology available to lenders of all sizes”

Raja Debnath, Managing Director of Veefin Solutions, said, “We are delighted to partner with Computech Limited systems and incorporate their local knowledge and bespoke digital transformation strategy to expand the reach of our unique supply chain finance solutions in East Africa. This partnership is expected to benefit BFSIs (Banking, financial services and insurance) in Africa, providing them with a firsthand experience of our solution that they may have previously missed out on.”

With a vision to make technology available to lenders of all sizes, Veefin has broken traditional entry barriers to adopting technology in the BFSI space. Veefin is reimagining Supply Chain Finance and Digital Lending through agile and scalable technology.

Mr. Santhosh Kumar Kandayath, Chief Executive Officer, System Integration, Regional Business & Transformation Leader of Computech Limited, commented: “Combining our expertise in digital transformation with Veefin’s Global-First & one-of-a-kind digital SCF solution is a step forward in our objective of providing financial institutions with holistic technological solutions. The partnership will facilitate the adoption of a scalable technology solution for lending by Financial Institutions across East Africa, thus enabling them to extend their reach within the MSME segment. “

In addition to Veefin’s solutions, Computech’s extensive regional presence and 30 years of experience have helped businesses, especially in the BFSI segment, overcome traditional barriers to technology adoption.