Venture capital (VC) funding activity in the US experienced a significant decline during January to May 2023. A total of 3,532 VC funding deals of worth $55.3bn were announced in the US during the period. This represents a year-on-year decline of 36.4% in terms of volume announced and a massive 50.2% in terms of value, according to GlobalData, publishers of RBI.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that a total of 5,552 VC funding deals of $111.1bn were announced during January-May 2022.

Despite the decline, the US continued to account for the highest number of VC funding deals announced globally during January to May 2023. Moreover, it also held more than half of the total funding raised globally.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, said: “Although, the US continues to dominate the global VC funding landscape, it is not immune to the macro-economic headwinds, which are making a dent in investor sentiments globally.”

The US accounted for 38.8% of the total number of VC funding deals announced globally during January to May 2023. Meantime, its share in terms of the corresponding deal value stood at 52.6%.

Bose added: “The decline in VC funding in the US indicates the conservative approach of investors amid market uncertainties including rising interest rates, inflation, recession fears and geopolitical tensions. The decline being prominent in terms of value also validates investors’ aversion to commit high-value investments amid volatile market conditions.”