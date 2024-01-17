Varo Bank becomes first US bank to offer free tax prep and filing. Source: Shutterstock.com

Varo Bank has announced the banking industry’s first free tax prep and filing service through a partnership with Column Tax. The tax service allows all Varo account holders to prepare and file comprehensive tax returns with Column Tax through their Varo Bank App.

According to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, taxpayers spend $104bn a year preparing and submitting tax returns. Now, eligible users can file directly for free within the Varo Bank app, with most applications taking less than 15 minutes to file. Additionally, users who file their taxes with Column Tax through their Varo Bank App will have access to their return up to five days early. According to a recent Bankrate survey, 75% of respondents said this year’s tax refund would be very or somewhat important to their financial health, making payment timing more critical than ever.

Varo Chief Executive Officer and founder Colin Walsh, said: “Submitting tax returns is one of the most stressful financial events of the year – especially for cash-sensitive people striving to get ahead but often finding themselves living paycheck-to-paycheck. By providing access to free tax preparation and tax filing through Column Tax, Varo has created yet another trusted, secure tool our customers can use to improve the quality of their financial lives by saving them time and money.”

Varo To Anyone

The Varo tax service follows the launch of Varo To Anyone, a free, instant payment service with money sent, received, and stored from Varo Bank accounts insured up to $250,000. Varo to Anyone transfers can be sent to anyone with a US debit card, regardless of where they bank.

Column Tax co-founder Gavin Nachbar added: “By reducing the tax filing process to as little as 15 minutes and for free, we’re helping Varo Bank to maximise its customers’ returns with the satisfaction that comes with maximum refund and accuracy guarantees.”

