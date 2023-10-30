US SME customer satisfaction surges reports JD Power image credit: shutterstock.com

Small business owners are more optimistic about the future than they were a year ago reports JD Power. Slightly more than half (54%) say their business is financially healthy, but inflation is still having a negative effect.

Banks are doing a better job of helping small businesses navigate current market conditions. Examples include improved digital tools and more supportive telephone service and small business relationship managers.

Paul McAdam, senior director of banking and payments intelligence at JD Power, said: “Small business owners say that banks have reduced friction in digital and telephone banking services, while improving the courtesy and knowledge of branch staff and relationship managers. These improvements are paying off in the form of increased utilisation of bank advice and significantly higher overall satisfaction and advocacy scores among small business customers. Banks can continue this positive momentum by blending digital services and human support with generative AI-driven technologies to improve personalisation and customer engagement.”

JD Power 2023 US Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study key takeaways

Live phone and digital support channels are driving satisfaction. Overall satisfaction with live phone-based support increases this year as small businesses find it easier to get the help they want.

Relationship managers influence banking experience. Another big factor influencing small business banking customer satisfaction is the role of the relationship manager. Overall satisfaction with small business relationship managers has increased this year. This is due to improved responsiveness, more frequent communication and a growing perception that relationship managers are partners who help the company grow.

Advice is playing a critical role in navigating the uncertain economic environment. More businesses than ever are receptive to receiving financial advice from their bank. Currently, 57% of small business customers are receiving such advice.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Finally, sole proprietors present an engagement challenge for banks. Sole proprietors is the only category not to improve in customer satisfaction in this year’s study. Satisfaction is lower among this segment of small business owners for problem resolution. Owners in this segment are also less likely to use bank-provided spending and savings guidance and digital services. These include spending analysis, budget tools and cash flow projections.

Study ranking

Capital One ranks highest nationally in small business banking customer satisfaction with a score of 723 (on a 1,000 point scale). US Bank (713) ranks second ahead of Chase (711) in third. First Citizens (707), Citi (692) and Bank of America (690) follow. The top 10 is rounded off by KeyBank, Regions, Fifth Third and Huntington.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up