US Bank and Rollick partner to provide US Bank customers and dealerships with a streamlined RV and boat buying experience.

The launch of the US Bank RV and Boat Marketplace is the first of its kind provided by a US financial institution. It allows recreation vehicle shoppers to search dealer inventory and apply for financing for use at participating dealers nationwide.

The new US Bank RV and Boat Marketplace is accessible by customers and non-customers of the bank. All boat and RV dealers using US Bank as a lender can participate in the programme at no charge. The marketplace is available on the US Bank website and will soon be added to the US Bank mobile app.

“Digital adoption has doubled in the last decade. We know that consumers now have access to an incredible amount of information and research before making a purchase. This has changed the way consumers shop for just about everything,” said John Hyatt, executive VP Dealer Services, US Bank.

“The US Bank RV and Boat Marketplace empowers clients within the shopping and financing phase of buying a recreation vehicle. With this new tool, clients can shop confidently and gain pre-approval within one streamlined and secure digital experience.”

Benefitting RV and boat dealers and OEMs

The new relationship between US Bank and Rollick will also benefit RV and boat dealers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to reach a broader customer base and connect with qualified buyers through a trusted source.

“Rollick is excited to work with US Bank to deliver its new RV and boat buying experience,” said Jason Nierman, co-founder and chief revenue officer for Rollick. “Our collaborative DNA, technology skillset and unique customer acquisition channels enable success across multiple dimensions for US Bank.”

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries. Rollick’s solutions are utilised by over 130 OEMs and thousands of dealers. This includes new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, digital retailing, inventory marketing, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation.