Decarbonisation technology player, Univers, and Citi have launched a software solution that enables organisations to seamlessly purchase Voluntary Carbon Credits.
It means organisations active in voluntary carbon markets can support projects that aim to reduce, avoid or remove greenhouse gases.
Users of Univers’ EnOS Ark Energy & Carbon Management platform will be able to calculate their Scope 1 to 3 carbon emissions footprint. They can then access VCC projects from Citi’s portfolio.
A global leader in cleantech manufacturing is the first to use this solution to purchase VCCs from Citi’s portfolio. The project provides 850,000 fuel-efficient cookstoves free of cost to rural households in Vietnam. The cookstove project, will be the flagship project of Univers’ innovative new proposition.
According to Univers, this solution can help the customer offset part of its 2023 & 2024 Scope 1 to 3 carbon emissions, thereby demonstrating its strong commitment to the low-carbon transition.
Michael Ding, Global Executive Director of Univers, said: “We are very excited to collaborate with Citi on this innovative proposition. Adding verified VCCs to our platform’s solutions for carbon measurement, reporting and abatement, enables our mutual clients to accelerate their low-carbon transition.”
Sonia Battikh, Global Head of Carbon Offsets Trading at Citi, said: “Understanding our client’s broader sustainability ambitions enables us to better engage and offer suitable solutions. We are pleased to support Univers in developing this offering. It provides a seamless service to clients as they embark on their sustainability journey.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData