United Bank has selected Jack Henry to support its growth, modernise operations, and gain a competitive edge.
United Bank is headquartered in Atmore, Alabama and has been serving agricultural communities since 1904. It operates 20 branches across Alabama and Florida and has close to $1.2bn in assets.
United Bank needed a well-rounded and open technology provider to meet the needs of retail and small business customers and improve its lending and CFDI reporting. Jack Henry’s hosted core processing solution and commercial loan origination platform, LoanVantage, will streamline operations and boost efficiency. Meantime, the Banno Digital Platform will elevate the customer experience.
‘Jack Henry was the obvious choice’: United Bank
“Their open and customisable tools will fill in our current technology gaps, streamline our processes, and help us stand out in our communities by elevating our customer experience,” says Mike Vincent, CEO of United Bank. “And the company’s reputation was a clear indicator of their commitment. We heard rave reviews from peer banks as well as our staff that had prior experience with the platform.”
The bank plans to continue its growth through a diversified approach. This includes organic growth, acquisitions, and geographic expansion. A flexible technology partner that can scale with them and guide their modernisation was key. Vincent added, “It was crucial for us to invest in a nimble company that can support us both now and in the future. Jack Henry is ahead of the curve in terms of innovation. We’ll be able to rely on them for guidance through our technology journey.”
“Regions like southwest Alabama and northwest Florida need resilient banks that are community minded and can bring the power of modern banking technology to people and businesses that are in need,” added Stacey Zengel, senior vice president of Jack Henry and president of Bank Solutions. “At Jack Henry, we take pride in helping banks like United Bank continue to serve their communities, especially amidst growing industry consolidation, and stay competitive and agile in the face of increasing consumer expectations and regulatory pressures.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData