UnionBank to use Informatica’s AI-powered solution. Source: Shutterstock.com

UnionBank of the Philippines has chosen to adopt Informatica’s intelligent Master Data Management (MDM) SaaS as the bank transitions from an on-premises solution to the cloud as part of the Bank’s cloud-first digital transformation strategy.

UnionBank embraces technological innovations such as cloud and AI to empower its customers. With its acquisition of the Citibank retail banking business in the country, this vision will shape the banking experience of more than 12 million customers, including over a million customers acquired from Citi. Therefore, UnionBank needs to ensure its systems of engagement can reliably provide trustworthy, near real-time information to improve Know Your Customer (KYC) initiatives, accelerate customer onboarding and enhance multi-channel customer engagement, advanced analytics and regulatory reporting.

Informatica’s Intelligent MDM and 360 Applications to help UnionBank exceed customer expectations

With Informatica’s Intelligent MDM and 360 Applications powered by Informatica’s AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform, UnionBank can build an enterprise-wide 360-degree view of customers, distinguishing unique customers and their multiple relationships across the bank. This allows UnionBank to exceed customer expectations and deliver highly personalized services based on a single real-time source of trusted data. The bank will also be better able to counter money laundering and fraud to protect customers while meeting regulatory obligations.

Wilfredo Montino Jr., Chief Data Officer at UnionBank of the Philippines, said: “UnionBank remains committed to serve the Filipino community by driving technological innovation and adopting best-in-class, industry-leading solutions to deliver a superior financial services experience. By working with Informatica, we make trusted customer data more accessible to our users, mastered on a single AI-driven platform, and leveraging the cloud for scalability to match the growth of the bank.”

Steven Seah, Managing Director for Informatica ASEAN, India and Korea, commented: “Informatica is a transformational leader in AI-powered cloud data management, and UnionBank is a pioneer embracing technological innovation to empower its customers. We look forward to manifesting this synergy to help the Philippines’ financial services leaders like UnionBank to drive financial inclusion and improve customer experience with trusted data at its centre. The adoption of Informatica’s industry-leading MDM services, available natively on the IDMC platform, will enable UnionBank to accelerate its strategic vision by providing consistent trusted data to deliver exceptional customer experience to its customers.”

