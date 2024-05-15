Uniken releases Palm Vein Authentication. Source: Shutterstock.com

Uniken has announced the release of Palm Vein Authentication for in-branch, rural and inclusive banking on its REL-ID platform.

In emerging markets smartphone adoption can be a hurdle and in rural and inclusive banking there is a much larger challenge to deliver banking services with safety, security and convenience. With the release of palm vein authentication on the REL-ID platform, consumers only need to place their hand above a sensor to authenticate themselves in a full contactless solution.

Uniken has partnered over the last few years with Fulcrum Biometric, to deliver REL-ID Palm Vein Authentication based on Fujitsu‘s PalmSecure technology.

Uniken boasts a False Acceptance Rate of 1 in 100 million

According to Uniken, the accuracy levels that Uniken customers will achieve in authenticating individuals’ identities far exceed what’s available with other biometrics like fingerprints, face and even the newcomers to the palm-scanning field. Uniken supports this argument with a False Acceptance Rate (FAR) of 0.000001%.

Ken Nosker, CEO of Fulcrum Biometrics, commented: “PalmVein authentication, unlike most other biometrics, is extremely protective of user privacy as it relies on internal biological structures that can only be captured by using specially designed imaging systems. The highly accurate and contactless nature of PalmVein authentication makes it especially attractive in high traffic environments such as financial services, healthcare, and e-government initiatives. We are very excited to partner with Uniken in offering PalmSecure to the global banking community.”

Bimal Gandhi, CEO, Uniken, added: “I believe biometrics is clearly the key to authentication in the future, palm vein is another modality we feel is critical to have on the platform. Your clients’ identities are in their hands, with or without their devices. Our mission is zero fraud and certainty in identity, I am delighted to deliver that in electronic and physical channels with zero friction. Look for more news about Palm Vein Authentication in the next few months as some of our partners, in stealth mode, are working with us on amazing use cases in other verticals.”

