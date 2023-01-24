The branch closure is part of Ulster Bank’s plans to exit Ireland. Photo by JUNK on Unsplash.

Ulster Bank has announced that its remaining 63 branches in the Republic of Ireland will close in late April this year.

In its update on phased withdrawal from the country, the bank said its remaining branches will cease transactions on 31 March 2023 and close on 21 April 2023.

Customers will not be able to withdraw any kind of money from an Ulster Bank branch from that date, either in cash or by check, either in person or through internal automation equipment.

As part of the deal with permanent tsb, 25 Ulster Bank branches shuttered in January and will reopen as Permanent TSB branches.

In early 2021 NatWest announced Ulster Bank’s exit from the Republic of Ireland.

Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard said: “Today is another significant day in our phased withdrawal as we communicate the closure dates of our remaining branches to colleagues, customers and other stakeholders.

“By the time we close our branches, we know that the closure of current and deposit accounts will have materially concluded. If any customer has not yet moved their current and deposit account, I strongly urge them to act swiftly to find a new provider and move their accounts.”

Around 600 employees of Ulster Bank will now be laid off over the next few months as part of the two redundancy programmes, which Ulster Bank launched in November 2022.

The bank said other staff have left the bank via transfers as part of the bank’s agreements with Permanent TSB and Allied Irish Banks (AIB).

Next month, the bank plans to open another voluntary redundancy programme, with further programmes planned to launch later in 2023.

Earlier this month, the Irish competition watchdog cleared the acquisition of Ulster Bank’s tracker and linked mortgage portfolio by AIB.