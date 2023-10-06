FS firms confidence increases says CBI image credit: shutterstock.com

Confidence among UK financial services has increased for the remainder of 2023. This is despite a dip in activity during Q3, according to new survey from the CBI.

The CBI’s financial services survey found a balance of financial services firms reporting a rise in output versus a fall was 27%.

Though down from 42% the quarter before, this was significantly higher than the long-run average of 13%.

The survey showed that looking forward, 41% of firms projected business volumes to pick up over the next quarter.

Louise Hellem, CBI chief economist said: “It’s great to see financial services firms reporting another positive quarter. Optimism and volumes growth are both firm, and activity is expected to pick up further in the months ahead.”

Hellem added that the sector could record a stronger quarter if the government is able to improve the sector’s regulation in its Autumn Statement.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

UK role as a global financial hub

Khalid Talukder, Co-Founder of DKK Partners, said: “It is great to see the financial services sector set a positive standard for businesses across the UK, remaining confident despite the turbulent times experienced over the last few years. The UK acts as a global financial hub. It is vital that the industry remains strong in order to continue attracting overseas investment while supporting the growth of international relations.”

“The priority should be new regulations to reduce barriers, capitalising upon post-Brexit freedoms with the aim of providing the financial services increased opportunities in the future to focus on areas such as investment, which UK businesses so desperately need. As we attempt to solidify our position as a financial hub and leader in technology, our financial services sector must remain robust as changes are implemented, allowing businesses to gain the support they need to grow the economy and allow the UK to remain a global powerhouse.”

Edinburgh Reforms: unlock investment, turbocharge growth

The sector is hopeful on the government’s consulting on a package of proposals, including the Edinburgh Reforms, to boost growth.

Jeremy Hunt’s Edinburgh Reforms were initially announced in December 2022. They were designed to “unlock investment and turbocharge growth” by revoking “burdensome pieces of retained EU law”.

Ram Gopal, Director of Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology at WBS, said: “Seeing financial firms project optimism for the rest of the year helps accelerate confidence in the UK economy across the board as the financial sector acts as a significant backbone, and sustains the UK’s dreams of being a leading financial hub.

Research centres can also add to this, enhancing the R&D necessary to aid the financial sector in the output, and also bettering services for consumers.”