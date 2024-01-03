UK FS sector kicks off 2024 in positive frame of mind- KPMG image credit: shutterstock

Some 87% of financial services leaders are “confident” of business growth in the first quarter of 2024. This rises to 89% in banks, according research released by KPMG.

The research found that 83% are optimistic for profitability this quarter. On the other hand, financial sector leaders warn of regulatory and economic pressures as a threat to UK global competitiveness.

In total, 56% claimed that inflationary pressures are among the biggest challenges in Q1. Meantime, 46% state that interest rates remain a significant obstacle.

Karim Haji, global and UK head of financial services at KPMG, said: “It’s great to see financial services leaders go into the new year feeling confident despite economic turbulence, which is set to continue to challenge the sector in the first quarter.”

Despite pressures, 73% were confident that the UK could maintain its global financial centre status over the next three years. Banking bosses were especially confident with 84% being optimistic.

Reducing regulatory pressures, overhauling the tax system and tackling inflation were cited as the top wishes for financial services leaders to help the UK maintain its global position in the sector.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Cautious optimism, tech innovation key to future growth: Encompass CEO

Wayne Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Encompass Corporation, added: “Despite economic turbulence in 2023, findings like this show there is cautious optimism within the financial services industry as we enter 2024, buoyed by market confidence and the technological innovation that will be key to fuelling growth.

“With regulatory pressure noted as a particular threat to the UK’s position as a top global financial centre, this is a reminder of the critical importance of utilising technology as organisations respond. Banks are tasked with adhering to increasingly stringent compliance standards to protect against financial crime, and must harness the innovation at their disposal to implement truly robust processes.

“Today, technology exists, in the form of digital Know Your Customer (KYC) profiles, generated automatically and on-demand from authoritative data sources, which can ensure a consistent approach to compliance every time. This is as well as maximising efficiency and, crucially, dramatically improving customer experience, helping banks to propel their own growth.

“Supporting innovation has been central to cementing the UK’s financial services sector as a leading global hub, and we must capitalise on current confidence to reach full potential.”