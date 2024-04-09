All-in-One Neobank for Digital Assets, Keytom, launches image credit: shutterstock

Neobank Keytom has officially launched with the goal of offering a new era of financial management by organising all digital assets in one convenient location. Keytom harnesses a diverse array of financial services. It says it will cater to the needs of individuals and businesses across both traditional fiat and cryptocurrencies.

At its core, the company champions financial empowerment. Specifically, it positions itself as the ‘one bank for all digital assets’. Keytom’s vision lies in dismantling financial barriers and uniting fiat and crypto domains within a cohesive framework accessible to everyone. The neobank’s clients can oversee their funds via a unified interface accessible through web browsers or a mobile application.

The company’s strategic roadmap involves an extensive trajectory of expansion. At present, Keytom offers investment strategies and transactions in crypto and USDT as its flagship products. It has plans to introduce swaps and fiat options shortly. Thereafter, Keytom’s future plans include a shift towards introducing collateral loans, staking, and cashback services. These are slated for implementation towards the end of 2024 and early 2025.

HQ in Dubai, licences in Canada and Czechia

The bank is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and boasts a global presence fortified by multiple licences. These include an MSB licence in Canada and a VASP licence in the Czech Republic. The bank says this highlights its commitment to operating within a secure and regulated environment.

“At Keytom, we focus on providing easy-to-access financial solutions designed to positively impact our customers’ lives and empower them with greater control over their finances. As cryptocurrencies continue to gain prominence in financial markets, we’ve dedicated significant efforts to integrating them into our services alongside traditional banking solutions. This inclusive approach and recognition of market potential make Keytom stand out in the neo-banking space. It gives us an immense potential for growth,” said Eugene Krasicki, Founder and CEO at Keytom.

