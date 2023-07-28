NatWest stock has dropped this week after the CEO’s resignation. Credit: Howard Lake.

This week (July 21st-28th), the turbulent month of the UK’s NatWest and the international housing crisis have been among the news stories being discussed on Twitter.

– Hedge fund owner takes out short position on NatWest stock

– Uses his news channel to whip up outrage over the bank's handling of one of its presenters

– Stock falls by £850 million

– Exits the trade. pic.twitter.com/I88uYBtjbL — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) July 27, 2023

Following the resignation of NatWest’s CEO Dame Alison Rose due to the disclosure of information about the bank’s relationship with broadcaster and former politician Nigel Farage, the news emerged that the owner of GB News, on which Farage presents a show, had previously shorted stock in the bank. This has led some to suggest there may have been a degree of collusion between the two men.

NatWest Bank's six month pre-tax profits soar to £3.6bn, up from £2.6bn.



Govt's interest rate policy forces people to hand more of their income to banks.



Higher profits = inflation = cost of living crisis.



Need 100% windfall tax on excess bank profits.https://t.co/c8mdhQJKuJ — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) July 28, 2023

The bank has since bounced back, however, reporting higher-than-expected profits today. This has led some, including economist Prem Sikka, to call for a windfall tax.

We've signed up to the UK Government's Mortgage Charter and have new ways to help take the strain out of your mortgage payments.



If you’re anxious about higher interest rates or are facing financial difficulty, we’re here to help.



Find out more 👇 — Virgin Money (@VirginMoney) July 24, 2023

The UK government released a mortgage charter on Tuesday that aims to support those struggling with mortgage repayments as rate hikes loom, though most of the help is for those up to date with payments. It’s been co-signed by the majority of banks in the UK, including Virgin Money.

Economic Issue Number One. The US housing market is dysfunctional. I don't think that is an outlandish statement. Someone who puts down 20% on the median US home right will pay $1,909 in interest on their first mortgage payment. The middle class can't afford this. No way. pic.twitter.com/Lieb30CEXc — Jeff Weniger (@JeffWeniger) July 25, 2023

The United States is facing similar problems, with Jeff Weniger drawing attention to longer-term trends in interest payments on mortgages.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation is launching a new Cannabis NYC Loan Fund to support marijuana businesses owned and operated by social and economic equity applicants.https://t.co/BOYk2N7Yt2 pic.twitter.com/6ipGBNAM40 — Tom Angell 🌳📰ⓥ (@tomangell) July 18, 2023

Elsewhere, the NYCEDC has announced that it is launching a new small business loan fund for new and early-days marijuana businesses.