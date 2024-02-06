Tuum raises €25m series B financing image credit: shutterstock

Core banking provider, Tuum, has raised €25m, in a series B financing round. The capital raising is led by CommerzVentures with participation from Speedinvest alongside existing investors.

Tuum has expanded rapidly since signing its first client partnership in February 2019. It is working with banks to ease their digital transition onto cheaper, flexible systems that can free them up to develop new products and enter new verticals. The company now boasts a customer base across 10 countries, with a pronounced presence in the UK, and Nordics. Over the last three years, Tuum reports revenues have risen at a compound annual growth rate of over 250%.

Andreas Kitter, co-CEO of LHV UK, a Banking-as-a-Service provider working with over 200 fintechs, commented: “Bank executives are put off doing core replacements because of the costs and risks involved. With Tuum, we migrated millions of customers accounts in 2 months. We are now running a state-of-the-art core system with a small team and spending 75% of our IT budget on innovation.”

Tuum to target DACH region, Southern Europe and the Middle East

The fresh infusion of capital will bolster Tuum’s international presence. Specifically, it will target new territories in the DACH region, Southern Europe, and the Middle East, where it is opening a new office. The company plans to enhance its direct sales and marketing operations. And it will strengthen its partner channel with key managed service relationships to amplify sales reach and implementation scalability.

Tuum says that the fundraise will also be used to deepen its key competitive differentiators. The company will increase investment into its “smart migration” capabilities. These are making complex core migrations possible in as little as two months. Further investments will refine Tuum’s ‘Business Builder’. This is a platform designed for significant customisation through configuration, providing a compelling alternative to the generic ‘one size fits all’ or ‘toolbox’ approaches of other cloud-native cores. Finally, Tuum will invest funds into expanding its comprehensive suite of modules and rich functionality. This currently include accounts, lending, payments, and card services, catering to both corporate and banking sectors.

Tuum: redefining the very essence of core banking

Myles Bertrand, CEO, Tuum, said: “Everyone knows that banks need to replace their ageing core banking systems if they are going to successfully adapt their business models for digital banking. However, no core banking vendor has to date made core migration simple and predictable. That is what Tuum is now doing through a combination of smart migrations, a modular and functionality rich core, massive extensibility, and a broad ecosystem of partners. With this Series B funding, we’re not just expanding our reach. We’re redefining the very essence of core banking for a digital-first future.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Core banking: an attractive sector with $15bn in annual spending

Heiko Schwender, Managing Partner at CommerzVentures, added: “At CommerzVentures, we have been following and investing in the core banking market for a long time. While it’s hard to break into, this is a huge, highly attractive space, with over $15bn in annual spending. Tuum’s standout modular approach is particularly suited to today’s ever-changing environment, offering a mature, yet flexible solution to a real pain point.

Tier 2 to 5 banks around the world will have to replace their ageing core systems smoothly and cost-effectively. Tuum has developed an impressively mature and differentiated offering that can help them do just this. We are delighted to be leading this series B. We look forward to working with the Tuum team to help realise the company’s massive potential.”