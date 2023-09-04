Travelex Travel Money card launches in Japan credit: shutterstock.com

Travelex has introduced its prepaid foreign currency card to the Asian market, launching the Travelex Travel Money Card in Japan.

Designed exclusively for overseas use and available to customers aged 12 and above, the contactless-equipped card enables customers to load multiple currencies for use at any Mastercard affiliated shop or restaurant in more than 210 counties and regions worldwide. Customers that purchase more than JPY100,000 ($683) receive a JPY2,000 discount in the three months after the card launch.

In addition to the Japanese Yen, the Travelex Money Card supports eight foreign currencies, including the US Dollar, Euro and Australian Dollar. When travelling to other countries, customers can load their card with Japanese Yen or other supported currencies and convert to the local currency when making a payment.

No need for My Number verification

The card is not linked to a bank account, meaning the prospect of unauthorised access is minimised compared to a traditional credit or debit card. Furthermore, unlike many other foreign currency cards, the TMC does not require My Number verification documents, making it possible to purchase the card quickly and conveniently, including on the day of departure.

The card can be purchased both in-store and pre-ordered online and picked up in-store, while the card’s features can be managed through the Travelex Money App. This enables customers to add currency, check their balance, view their transaction history and pause usage in case of loss or theft.

The Travelex Money Card is already available to customers in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. It replaces the existing Travelex Multi-currency Cash Passport that had been sold in the Japanese market.

Jun Otani, Director, Travelex Japan, said: “We are delighted to launch the Travelex Money Card in Japan. This is an enhanced version of the old Travelex Card we have become well known for in Japan. The card has proved to be hugely popular in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Through the card, we are able to offer our customers greater convenience and security than ever before.”