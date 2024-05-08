TISA Launches Select ID Scheme image credit shutterstock

TISA has launched Select ID, which it describes as a market-leading Digital ID scheme and marketplace. The launch is backed by a number of prominent financial and technological institutions including Barclays, Visa and Northern Trust. Select ID will allow consumers to choose their preferred Digital ID provider. At the same time, it will make it easy for companies to benefit from digital identity services that meet relevant regulatory requirements such as KYC and AML. Select ID will be positioned as the prime means for consumers to securely identify themselves to UK financial institutions with their choice of a reusable, secure Digital ID.

Select ID is open to all financial service firms and digital identity providers. It aims to simplify customer journeys, supporting opportunities to reduce fraud and providing safe, secure, and widely available verification and authentication services for consumers and the financial services sector.

Secure, inclusive, reusable: an enhanced identification solution for consumers

Offering access to a range of digital identity providers will enable a secure and simplified onboarding experience for consumers. This reduces the risk of fraud, and make it easier to access new financial products. A broad range of providers of re-usable Digital ID services will be available to provide consumer choice and ensure financial inclusion. This will include consumers who do not have ID documents, such as passports or driving licences.

Commitment to compliance and security

Select ID says it is committed to ensuring and facilitating regulatory compliance. It will create a ‘supplementary scheme’ for financial services under the new UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework to which ID providers must be certified to meet the regulatory requirements for AML and KYC. In addition, Select ID will ensure all ID providers meet the commercial and regulatory due diligence requirements for financial services.

Forging the future of digital identify together

Select ID is the culmination of the TISA Digital ID Project. This has explored and defined the Digital ID needs in this space over the past four years. By bringing together the expertise of industry experts across financial services, Select ID will bring trust to digital identity transactions and create a market-leading solution for consumers, identity providers and financial institutions.

Larry Banda, CEO of TISA Commercial Enterprises said: “We are delighted to bring Select ID to the market. It will make accessing financial services much easier and quicker for end users. It also gives them an inclusive choice of ID providers. We expect financial services firms to immediately benefit from higher online conversion rates and happier customers”.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Antony Stephen, Head of Digital Platforms for Barclays UK added: “Barclays is excited to invest in Select ID. This partnership will enable the next stages of the open economy to progress. It provides benefits for consumers and businesses alike. Select ID will allow for common standards to be created and being ‘open for all’ we hope to see other participants joining this scheme to drive adoption and benefit the UK economy”.