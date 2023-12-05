The launch of the Tinkoff smart financial camera represents a first in the Russian banking market. Users will be able to use the camera within the Tinkoff mobile banking app. It gives users the ability to carry out a variety of financial tasks in one click. When the camera is pointed at a document (for example, a utility bill), the scanner analyses the image.
Examples include instant transfers and payments and donations to charities. Until 31 December, Tinkoff will double all customer donations made using the smart camera to charities that help homeless animals.
The smart camera combines computer vision and natural language processing technologies developed by the Tinkoff Centre for Artificial Intelligence Technologies.
The initiative is based on computer vision technologies that identifies different objects, as well as natural language processing for recognising numbers and handwriting from any surface. To do this, neural networks trained on a large amount of data are used.
Tinkoff smart camera launch version
The camera recognises bank details without the use of a QR code. And so, users do not need to enter payment information manually. The technology is trained to recognise details even without a QR code.
The facility also recognises phone numbers for payment transfers. The smart camera scans the phone number to make a transfer through the Tinkoff app.
At retailer checkouts, the camera enables pay by QR codes. The camera is able to scan the QR code at checkouts, stores and online stores to make a payment.
One other novelty is the ability to recognise other objects in the frame, such as animals. It then gives users to make payments associated with them, such as to animal charities.
Tinkoff smart camera future plans
The camera will in due course offer the ability to scan receipts in a restaurant to enable a split payment facility.
It will also include receipt scanning from stores to enable cashback promotions and offer a price checking facility.
In the near future, the smart camera will be able to recognise people, cars, as well as other complex moving and stationary objects to identify and/or make payments and transfers.