Temenos announced the results of a sustainability benchmark for its cloud-native banking platform running on Microsoft Azure, demonstrating the efficiency of handling the variable demands of digital transactions while also supporting banks to meet their sustainability goals.
The Microsoft benchmark simulated a client using Temenos Retail Enterprise Services with 25 million customers and 38 million accounts, processing 12 million loans on a single instance. Having previously set a record highwater benchmark for the volume of transactions per second (TPS), this latest benchmark showed the advances in Temenos’ leaner and more sustainable architecture, with up to 52% like-for-like efficiency improvement for the tested workloads compared to the previous release.
Temenos continuously invests in its cloud-native platform to ensure it leverages the latest advances from hyperscalers
From a 2021 baseline, Temenos has reduced the carbon impact of its software by over 50%. Improving the performance with more efficient code and leaner architecture means less demand for infrastructure, less processing power needed and consequently less energy consumed and lower carbon emissions. Combined with Temenos sustainable operations and the sustainability of hyperscaler partners like Microsoft, this brings added environmental benefits for banks choosing to deploy Temenos solutions on public cloud or as SaaS.
Tony Coleman, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Temenos, commented: “The sustainability benchmark on Microsoft Azure shows the unmatched speed and efficiency of Temenos’ cloud-native platform helping banks to decarbonise their operations and grow their businesses sustainably. Over the years Temenos has worked hard investing considerable R&D to get the best out of the cloud with a platform and solutions that are fully cloud-native. With a leaner and greener architecture, Temenos is by far the most sustainable way to run core banking in the cloud.”
Christian Sarafidis, Chief Executive EMEA Financial Services, Microsoft, said: “We are thrilled to see our collaboration with Temenos continue to set new standards for core banking in the cloud. Temenos and Microsoft have a strategic relationship to meet the growing demand from banks for cloud and SaaS banking services. Together, with our combined expertise we are leading the transition to a more sustainable banking industry.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData