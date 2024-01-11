Temenos Enterprise Services launches. Source: Shutterstock.com

Temenos launched end-to-end Temenos Enterprise Services to enable banks to deploy software solutions in 24 hours and significantly reduce modernisation costs. These Enterprise Services have over 120 pre-packaged banking products, predefined customer journeys, and over 700 pre-configured APIs. With them, Temenos brings a functional end-to-end system to banks enabling them to rapidly launch new business lines or progressively modernise their legacy systems. Temenos Enterprise Services offers banks a faster time to market, enable growth and quickly deliver value.

With Temenos Enterprise Services, banks of all sizes can launch a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and get a start by having a build and test environment within 24 hours. Temenos’ proven tooling, standardised methodologies and experienced services teams enable banks to achieve an MVP within months of the project launch. Large banks can also launch a new product or a new line of business and get to market quickly in retail, business or corporate banking and then migrate existing customer bases to the new banking platform at their own pace, using a build-and-migrate approach.

Further benefits of Temenos Enterprise Services

Temenos Enterprise Services allows banks to benefit from continuous updates, security controls, resilience and high-performance Service Level Agreements. These cloud-native, elastically scalable services enable banks to move quickly from on-premise installations to a trusted Software-as-a-Service provider taking advantage of a leaner, agile and more efficient banking system. Temenos Enterprise Services are ready to switch on for ‘self-guided exploration’ and are continuously updated so banks can turn on newer features regularly. Furthermore, the services can support various regulatory requirements enabling banks to meet their business, risk and compliance needs at speed.

Prema Varadhan, President of Product and Chief Operating Officer, Temenos, said:“ Speed, security and business agility are key for banks to compete and thrive in the digital world. With our end-to-end Temenos Enterprise Services on Temenos Banking Cloud, banks of all sizes can have a ready-to-go system in 24 hours with pre-configured banking products, turn on new features and benefit from faster time to value. This is a game-changing approach, which can significantly reduce the cost of running core banking software to as little as 10% when compared to the costs of running legacy on-premise software. The ability to deploy fast, take advantage of a functionally-rich system from day 1 and benefit from continuous updates, help banks to attack the largest cost elements of running core banking software. This is the result of a multi-year investment effort that brings engineering solutions to address the biggest problems that banks face today.”

