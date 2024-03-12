Techstars picks HSBC Innovation Banking as its preferred Global Banking Partner. Source: Shutterstock.com

Techstars has announced that HSBC Innovation Banking will be its preferred banking partner for its global portfolio of startups. As part of this collaboration, Techstars portfolio companies will gain access to specialised HSBC products and services tailored to founders’ specific growth ambitions.

HSBC Innovation Banking is a specialised banking practice serving the innovation economy by leveraging deep-industry expertise, a client-first culture, and the strength and stability of HSBC’s global platform.

The partnership looks to growth companies around the world

The proposition has a team of dedicated bankers assembled around the world, including the US, UK, Israel, and Hong Kong. Teams support clients as they grow from early growth to large corporates by providing products and services that make expansion easier.

Techstars Chief Accelerator Investment Officer Shirley Romig, added: “HSBC’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting high-growth startups aligns seamlessly with Techstars’ mission of supporting founders and their startups’ early-stage growth. In the next year, Techstars will make over 750 new investments in early-stage startups through our accelerator programs. Our partnership with HSBC Innovation Banking will provide startups, alongside our current portfolio of over 4,000 companies, access to profound sector expertise and personalised financial solutions to help scale their businesses.”

HSBC US Innovation Banking Head David Sabow, said: “For more than 150 years, HSBC has been serving and supporting entrepreneurs, and our partnership with Techstars is a natural extension of our mission. We have uniquely combined the stability and scale that comes from being one of the world’s largest banks, with the agility, client service and solutions of a specialist lender. We are excited to partner with Techstars globally to help early-stage innovation companies realise their ambitions.”

As one of the largest and most active pre-seed investors in the world, Techstars invests in a large number of startups per year across nearly every tech-related vertical. In addition to running more than 50 accelerator programs in 30 cities across 14 countries, it provides founders lifelong support with ongoing resources and opportunities.

