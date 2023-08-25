financial services firms are among the most active recruiters of gen ai talent credit: shutterstock.com

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is a rapidly growing field. The demand for skilled professionals with expertise in AI, machine learning, and related technologies is on the rise. As more companies adopt GenAI to improve their customer service and operational efficiency, there is an increase in job postings related to GenAI. Technology, financial services, retail, and pharmaceutical industries are the top recruiters of GenAI talent, according to GlobalData, publishers of RBI.

Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, said: “Since ChatGPT launched in November 2022, there has been a rapid acceleration in hiring trends in GenAI across industries. Businesses have been very quick to build capabilities in a very new area of innovation in AI. It is worth monitoring how this develops in the future.”

An analysis of GlobalData’s Job Analytics Database reveals the industries that posted a higher number of GenAI job postings in Q2 2023 were technology and communications, financial services, retailing, and pharmaceuticals.

According to GlobalData’s latest report, “Global Hiring Activity – Trends & Signals Q2 2023”, some of the recruiters of GenAI roles in Q2 2023 were Alphabet, Meta, Goldman Sachs, Amazon and Eli Lilly.

Selected GenAI job postings by major companies

Alphabet Inc’s ‘Director, AI/ML Partner Engineering, Google Cloud’ role involves driving the Google GenAI solution portfolio adoption from the partner ecosystem. The role looks for expertise in both generative and predictive AI and lead cross-functional teams of experts to drive partner enablement, adoption, and business from the AI/ML portfolio.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s ‘Lead Software Engineer – App Foundry Engineering – Vice President’ role involves expertise in implementing and operating generative AI technologies applied to developer productivity e.g., GitHub Copilot, Amazon CodeWhisperer, Google Duet AI, etc.

Amazon.com Inc’s job posting for ‘Machine Learning Architect, AWS Generative AI Innovation Centre’ is for a role to design and develop cutting-edge generative AI algorithms to interact with customers directly to understand the business problem, help and aid them in the implementation of generative AI solutions, deliver briefing and deep dive sessions to customers, and guide them on adoption patterns and paths for generative AI.

Eli Lilly and Co’s ‘Senior Director–BI&A AI/ML Data Science’ role involves undertaking technical contributions and consulting in the fields of machine learning, information retrieval, and AI for optimization of Lilly USA commercial marketing with expertise in any of the following AI/ML domains such as Causal AI, Reinforcement Learning, Generative AI, NLP, Dimension Reduction, Computer Vision, Sequential Models.

Sriprada added: “Jobs related to GenAI and language models are expected to increase in the future as AI and machine learning technologies continue to advance and be implemented across a wide range of industries.”