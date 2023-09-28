TD Lab launches accessibility tool image credit: shutterstock.com

Toronto Dominion (TD) has announced the Canadian and American launch of its accessibility browser plug-in, TD Accessibility Adapter, to the public at no cost. The tool enables users to personalise their online experience tied to individual accessibility preferences. This includes accessibility features such as reading guides, adjustable font size, dark mode, a dyslexia-friendly font and monochrome mode. It is also explicitly designed without using overlays. And so it co-exists with other assistive technologies, such as standalone screen magnification software.

“At TD, inclusion is part of our DNA. It’s infused in how we work, how we support our customers and it’s fundamental in how we innovate, ” said Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD Bank Group.” We hope that by offering this tool in the public domain, we can support communities and organisations outside of the Bank to drive further inclusion in their online experiences.”

TD Accessibility Adapter tool expands to 95,000 TD employees

TD Accessibility Adapter was initially developed by TD Lab. This is an innovation group at TD that collaborates with businesses across the bank. It was designed to help increase the accessibility options available to TD colleagues, whether they identify as having a disability or not. Its initial pilot started with over 6,000 retail colleagues from TD Bank, in the US. In June, the tool launched to more than 95,000 TD colleagues around the world. The internal launch of the TD Accessibility Adapter provided all TD colleagues – regardless of their disability self-identification – a tool to help customise their online accessibility preferences.

“Providing an accessible online experience means prioritising inclusion for users in an increasingly digital world,” said Ravi Acharya, Head of Consumer Distribution Program Delivery, TD Bank. “Throughout the initial AMCB pilot, our team was proud to offer this tool to colleagues first. So that anyone who works at the bank could have their accessibility preferences met while they engaged in meeting the financial needs of our customers.”

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

The launch comes on the cusp of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). Observed each October, NDEAM celebrates the contributions of Canadian and American workers with disabilities past and present. It showcases inclusive policies, practices, and tools to promote an accessible workforce.

“We know that while roughly one in four adults in the US and one in five in Canada have some type of disability. Oftentimes there is a stigma that comes from saying ‘I have an accessibility need,'” said Samantha Estoesta, Product Manager – Social Innovation Specialisation at TD and Product Owner of the TD Accessibility Adapter tool.

“Our goal with the Adapter was to be able to provide an accessible online experience designed with inclusion in mind. We’ve seen a resoundingly positive response from teams across the Bank. Even from those without a diagnosed disability. I’m thrilled that by opening access to the tool beyond TD, we can help to further drive inclusion.”