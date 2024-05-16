TD launches new generative AI pilots image credit shutterstock

TD Bank Group has announced two pilots to support more streamlined customer experiences in its contact centres and accelerate the coding workflow for its engineers.

“Generative AI is transformative. Its potential to revolutionise how we deliver for our colleagues and customers is incredible,” said Luke Gee, Head of AI and Analytics at TD. “Our early exploration of generative AI is an evolution of our ongoing AI strategy. Through Layer 6, our AI research and development centre, we’ve developed a deep understanding of the technology that we intend to leverage to help support our customers, colleagues and communities now and into the future.”

Delivering enhanced customer experiences in TD contact centres

When contact centre colleagues require support to answer a customer inquiry, they seek the advice of supervisory support teams. This process can lead to longer hold times. TD developed a generative AI virtual assistant. Once implemented, it is designed to help contact centre colleagues retrieve answers to these day-to-day banking inquiries in seconds, resolving them in a shorter amount of time.

Layer 6 helped develop the generative AI virtual assistant and train it alongside colleagues with a deep understanding of TD policies and procedures. The generative AI virtual assistant provides summarised responses using conversational language to contact centre colleagues. This includes links to the TD policies and procedures used to source its answers. Colleagues can reference them and complete the necessary next steps to answer customer inquiries faster.

The bank is testing the generative AI virtual assistant with front-line contact centre colleagues this year.

Accelerating the pace of software development for TD engineers

To augment the work of its engineers, TD launched a pilot for GitHub Copilot, a generative AI programming assistant developed by Microsoft. GitHub Copilot is designed to help streamline simple tasks and accelerate code development. Users can prompt Copilot in natural language to get responses to coding questions, explanations of complex coding topics, suggestions for security recommendations, and more.

At TD, GitHub Copilot is assisting engineers by analysing the code they’re writing and providing real-time suggestions for completing and testing it. With additional time, TD engineers can focus on tasks that require more expertise and provide greater value to the bank. The platform also enables a more efficient developer experience by helping engineers develop maintainable code.

“We expect that generative AI is going play an important role in how we evolve our engineering function and culture at TD,” said Licenia Rojas, Senior Vice President, Chief Engineer and Architect at TD.

“We are taking a thoughtful approach that prioritises security to help protect our customers and business. By implementing solutions such as GitHub Copilot, we’re helping empower our talented engineers to focus on new opportunities and demonstrating our commitment to delivering a positive engineering experience and to developing the best technology talent in the industry.”

Between September and December 2023, TD launched a pilot among a select group of engineers. They tested GitHub Copilot to help develop unit testing code. In a survey of colleagues who participated in the test, TD found:

TD pilot key takeaways

50% of engineers surveyed said GitHub Copilot could save them up to 20 hours over a two-week sprint.

93% of data engineers surveyed said they were equally or more productive with the help of GitHub Copilot

75% of engineers surveyed said it was easy to integrate GitHub Copilot into their everyday work.

Both the contact centre and the engineering pilots were developed through TD Invent, the Bank’s enterprise approach to innovation.

“Through TD Invent, every line of business at TD is working together to understand how we can operationalise emerging technologies to get them to our customers and colleagues quicker and help shape the future of banking, ” said Imran Khan, Head of TD Invent.

“With generative AI, we have a real opportunity to create experiences that are more personalised, insightful and productive.”

The announcement is part of TD Tech and Innovation Day. The annual event showcases TD’s technology and innovation story. This year’s theme is Human-Centred Innovation. This highlights the people behind TD’s innovation and the customers, colleagues and communities the bank innovates for.