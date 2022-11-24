TD Bank and Nordstrom extend credit card alliance

TD acquired Nordstrom's U.S. credit card portfolio in 2015. Credit: adamr from Pixabay.

TD Bank has announced multi-year extension of its credit card partnership with American specialty fashion retailing company Nordstrom.

As per the agreement, TD will remain the exclusive issuer of Nordstrom’s US Visa and private label consumer credit cards.

TD Bank head of Credit Card Partnership Programs David Swift said: “Our teams have built an outstanding working relationship over the past seven years. We partner with Nordstrom at every level, collaborating closely with leadership while providing tailored support for store teams.

“We have navigated an unprecedented retail environment together, and we are excited to continue our work driving strong customer engagement.”

Nordstrom’s U.S. Visa and private label consumer credit card portfolio was acquired by TD Bank in 2015.

Nordstrom president of payments and credit Dennis Bauer said: “Through the Nordstrom card program, we deliver the elevated experiences that our customers have come to expect.

“Our cardholders enjoy more rewards, exclusive perks and early access to our highly anticipated Anniversary Sale. TD shares our dedication to meeting customers’ evolving needs, and we value their partnership as we continually innovate our offerings and enhance our capabilities.”

In September this year, TD Bank announced plans to open around 15 branches in Charlotte, North Carolina to cater to the city’s growing population.

The bank noted that at least 25% of total retail banking outlets will be opened in majority or low-to-moderate (LMI) income areas to promote financial inclusion.

In April, the bank TD Bank created a new technology delivery hub in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to boost its innovation and customer delivery capabilities.

In February, the baking group signed a definitive agreement to buy First Horizon in an all-cash deal worth $13.4bn.