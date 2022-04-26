TD Bank Group establishes technology delivery hub in South Florida

TD Bank Group has created a new technology delivery hub in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to boost its innovation and customer delivery capabilities.

The lender intends to recruit 200 technology professionals in the region over the next two years for the newly launched tech hub.

The new hiring is part of the bank’s larger plan to hire more than 2,000 people with skills in DevOps, cloud, machine learning, and automation.

The bank will also hire people with experience in agile methodology, UX design, and mobile.

TD Bank Group senior executive vice president of Platforms and Technology Greg Keeley said: “Our new technology hub will focus on tapping into South Florida’s fast-growing technology talent pool to help enhance our innovation and customer delivery capabilities.

“Together with technology teams across our footprint, we are committed to help drive agility, innovation and speed at scale to serve our customers and address their rapidly changing expectations.”

To boost its presence in South Florida, the bank forged a multi-year partnership with the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation (Levan Center).

TD Bank Group chief engineer and chief architect, and member of the Board of Governors at the Levan Center Licenia Rojas said: “Our relationship with the Levan Center provides a fantastic opportunity for TD to support future generations of technology professionals, while also helping to attract and develop local talent.

“We will look to build our presence in the region with a team of diverse tech talents focused on TD Bank Group’s commitment to customer-centric innovation.”

NSU chief innovation officer John Wensveen, and NSU Broward Center of Innovation executive director AlanLevan said: “The work we do at the Levan Center is focused on building the future of innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship and our alliance with TD will further strengthen our leadership position in breakthrough ideation while growing a community of talented tech professionals in the region.”