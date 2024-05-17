March of Dimes supporter Halle Berry image credit shutterstock

TD Bank Group (TD) and March of Dimes Canada have teamed up to integrate the TD Accessibility Adapter, an accessibility browser plug-in, across the March of Dimes Canada (MODC) footprint. This includes service users and MODC employees across Canada.

The tool enables users to personalise their online experience. They can update their individual accessibility preferences, including accessibility features such as reading guides, adjustable font size, turning off auto-play videos, a dyslexia-friendly font, and monochrome and dark modes. It is also explicitly designed to be used without using overlays. And it co-exists with other assistive technologies, such as standalone screen magnification software.

TD Accessibility Adapter: helping to break down barriers

“At March of Dimes Canada, our vision is to create an inclusive, barrier-free society for people with disabilities. But as technology moves at an increasingly rapid pace, we’re seeing more and more barriers like cost and accessibility appear,” said Lesley Smith, Executive Director and Vice-President, Skills Development & Employment March of Dimes Canada.

“The TD Accessibility Adapter helps address some of those barriers. That is why we’re so excited to leverage the tool with our network – including our employees – to help level the playing field.”

March of Dimes Canada is committed to championing equity, empowering ability, and creating real change to help the more than eight million people with disabilities across Canada unlock the richness of their lives.

MODC’s collaboration with TD will be one of the many accessible technology programs the charity offers its community.

Tool crafted by TD Invent

The TD Accessibility Adapter was initially developed through TD Invent, the bank’s approach to innovation. It helps increase the accessibility options available to TD colleagues, whether they identify as having a disability or not.

Its initial pilot started with over 6,000 TD employees from the US unit of the bank. In June 2023, it launched to over 95,000 TD personnel around the world. In September 2023, the bank made the tool available to the public in Canada and the US at no cost.

“When we launched the TD Accessibility Adapter to the public, we did it because we believed it was the right thing to do,” said Baanu Ratneswaran, Vice President, Enterprise Innovation, TD Invent. “We approach all innovation at the Bank through human-centred design. To see the uptake of this tool across Canada and the US tells me that we’ve helped to support a very real need.”